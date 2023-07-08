Latvia’s foreign minister, an ardent backer of Ukraine, is sworn in as the new president
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, has been sworn in as the Baltic nation’s new president for a four-year term. Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011, took the oath of office in ceremonies at an extraordinary session of the Parliament in the capital, Riga, on Saturday. Lawmakers picked the 49-year-old Rinkevics in late May. He is the seventh president of Latvia, a nation of 1.8 million that is a member of the European Union and NATO, since it regained its independence in 1991.