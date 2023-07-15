Alabama woman returns home following disappearance and search after reporting child on interstate
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old Alabama woman has returned home after being the focus of a two-day search by police and family members who reported her missing after she stopped to check on a child who was walking along a highway. AL.com reports police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell returned alone to the home in Hoover, Alabama, she shares with her parents and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Russell’s whereabouts were not immediately clear since late Thursday night when she called 911 and a family member to say she was checking on a young child walking along I-459.