Israel’s Netanyahu is feeling ‘very good’ after overnight hospitalization following a dizzy spell

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is still undergoing tests in hospital after a dizzy spell but is expected to be released later in the day. The statement on Sunday comes after Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to hospital the day before after feeling mild dizziness. His office said his test results were normal and that Netanyahu was feeling “very good” and that he spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Doctors said he suffered dehydration and ordered him to remain in the hospital overnight for further observation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.