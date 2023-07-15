UN says the Damascus-proposed conditions for aid delivery to northwest Syria are ‘unacceptable’
By ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations agency responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid has described conditions placed by the Syrian government on aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Syria as “unacceptable.” The future delivery of aid across Syria’s northern border was thrown into question Tuesday after the U.N. Security Council failed to extend the mandate for delivering aid by way of the Bab al Hawa border crossing. Two days later, Syria’s ambassador to the U.N. said that Damascus would give voluntary permission for the U.N. to use the crossing for six months on several conditions.