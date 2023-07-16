3 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian media say

ROME (AP) — Firefighters say that a wing of a three-story apartment building has collapsed in a seaside suburb of Naples. A spokesperson for the national firefighters corps said two persons were extracted alive on Sunday from the rubble of the building in Torre del Greco. Italian state broadcaster Rai later said a third survivor was pulled from the debris. A spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters’ corps says “as of now, there are no indications of people missing.” But rescuers kept up a search for any others who might be buried under debris. State TV said five families were living in the building, which it described as run-down. Rai says the the survivors suffered fractures.

