2024 GOP candidates desperate to make debate stage are finding creative ways to boost donor numbers

With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rolled out a plan to let people who raise money for his campaign keep 10% of what they take in from other donors. Another contender began offering $20 gift cards in return for campaign donations of as little as $1. Such efforts are in response to a Republican National Committee requirement that debate participants raise money from at least 40,000 donors. An expert told AP at least one of the plans may violate campaign finance law.

