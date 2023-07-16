A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — A sudden flash flood swamped a southeastern Pennsylvania road, sweeping several cars away and claiming at least three lives. Four other people, including a 9-month-old child, remained missing, authorities said. Officials in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township said torrential rains occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Washington Crossing area. Upper Makefield fire chief Tim Brewer told reporters that the area got about 6 1/2 to seven inches of rain in 45 minutes. Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were missing, three females and a male, ranging in age from nine months old to 63.

