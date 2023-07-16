Better weather conditions help slow down La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say more favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters slow down the advance of a wildfire on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands that has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents. The blaze, which started Saturday, has affected an area of about 4,600 hectares (11,300 acres) and burned some 20 houses and buildings. Authorities urged people not to go near the area on the northwest side of the island. More than 300 firefighters have been deployed and nine water-carrying helicopters and two planes are being used to try to extinguish the fire. A further 86 members of the army’s Military Emergency Unit were flown to the island Sunday. The fire coincides with a heat wave that is hitting southern Europe.

