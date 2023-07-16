First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices

NEW YORK (AP) — A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. It argues the state’s decision to restrict access to TikTok is unconstitutional and is comprising teaching and research. The complaint cites one professor in the state, who it says has had to suspend or alter her research projects as a result of the ban. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

