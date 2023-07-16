Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (AP) — A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police say the 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during final approach. State police say the crash resulted in a hard landing outside the runway causing the aircraft’s left wing to break in half. Authorities say the pilot was later flown to a Boston hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say the female passenger was uninjured and released from a local hospital.

