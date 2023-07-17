US deploys nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea in show of force against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades, as the allies warned North Korea that any use of the North’s nuclear weapons in combat would result in the end of its regime. Periodic visits by U.S. nuclear ballistic missile-capable submarines to South Korea were one of several agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents in April in response to North Korea’s expanding nuclear threat. They also agreed to establish a bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group and expand military exercises. The USS Kentucky arrived at the South Korean port of Busan on Tuesday afternoon. The allies also held the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group on Tuesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.