German director of Florence’s Academy Gallery who defended David’s image fears for museum’s future
By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — Since she arrived in 2015, the German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery has succeeded in drawing visitors’ attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo’s towering David, while winning landmark court cases to protect the familiar image of the marble masterpiece against misuse. But even as Cecilie Hollberg highlights her achievements at Italy’s second-most-visited museum, rumors are circulating yet again that Italy’s far-right-led government intends to revoke the museum’s independence, potentially draining resources and energy after eight years of innovations.