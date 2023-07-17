Skip to Content
AP National News

German director of Florence’s Academy Gallery who defended David’s image fears for museum’s future

KTVZ
By
Published 11:12 PM

By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Since she arrived in 2015, the German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery has succeeded in drawing visitors’ attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo’s towering David, while winning landmark court cases to protect the familiar image of the marble masterpiece against misuse. But even as Cecilie Hollberg highlights her achievements at Italy’s second-most-visited museum, rumors are circulating yet again that Italy’s far-right-led government intends to revoke the museum’s independence, potentially draining resources and energy after eight years of innovations.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content