No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday. There were no reports of injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the United Airlines Boeing 767 with 155 passengers and 10 crew members had landed safely at O’Hare from Switzerland on Monday when maintenance workers realized the evacuation slide was missing from the plane’s side. WLS-TV reported two people in a home heard a “boom”” shortly after midday and found the falling slide had struck part of the house, damaging the roof before coming to rest in the backyard.

