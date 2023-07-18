Bankruptcy slams the brakes on Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch bicycle maker VanMoof, which won design awards for its stylish electric bikes, has been declared bankrupt. The company has struggled to meet soaring demand and fix glitches. The Amsterdam-based company was started in 2009 by brothers Taco and Ties Carlier. A statement on its website said an Amsterdam court had declared VanMoof bankrupt on Monday. The company headquarters in Amsterdam was closed Tuesday. One man parked his VanMoof bike outside the building to take a picture of his bike with the company logo in the background. It is unclear how the bankruptcy will affect the company’s foreign operations. VanMoof’s website says it has Brand Stores in more than 20 cities worldwide.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.