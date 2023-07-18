A vessel to accommodate asylum-seekers docks in UK as Parliament passes controversial migration bill
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A vessel that will accommodate up to 500 asylum-seekers has arrived in England as Parliament passed its controversial bill to curb migration. The barge Bibby Stockholm pulled into Portland harbor on Tuesday after the government’s legislation finally overcame resistance in the House of Lords. The vessel and the bill are part of the Conservative Party’s plan to deter migrants from making risky English Channel crossings. The bill is aimed at preventing people arriving illegally from claiming asylum in the U.K. The government wants to send detainees back home or to a safe country. A plan to send detainees to Rwanda was rejected in court but is expected to be appealed.