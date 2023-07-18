Belarus arrests a prominent journalist in continued crackdown on dissent

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have arrested a prominent journalist working with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the latest step in a yearslong crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Ihar Karnei was arrested in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Monday. His apartment was raided, with police seizing phones and computers, Karnei’s daughter told The Associated Press. The authorities have offered no explanation for the arrest and searches. However, RFE/RL has been labeled extremist in Belarus, and working with it or spreading its content is punishable by up to seven years in prison. Karnei has worked with RFE/RL’s Belarusian and Russian services since 2000.

