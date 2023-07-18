Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders have concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Europe’s fervent support of Ukraine clashed with the more distant approach pervasive in the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. What should have been a detail of a landmark summit became its emcompassing theme. In the end, the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin hovered over the two-day meeting because Nicaragua refuses to join 59 other nations, including Cuba and Venezuela, in a common criticism of the war.

