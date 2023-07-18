No injuries or hazardous spills in 10-car train derailment in northern Minnesota, officials say

COOK, Minn. (AP) — Officials say no one was injured and no hazardous material spilled when 10 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the derailment happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in a rural, unpopulated area about 6 miles north of Cook. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who responded found that five of the cars had tipped over. The sheriff’s office says two of the cars contained liquefied propane and butane, but none spilled. Although sheriff’s officials reported nine cars derailing, a Canadian National spokesman said Tuesday that 10 cars had derailed. Spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the cause of the derailment is being investigated.

