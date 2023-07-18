Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games
PARIS (AP) — The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.” Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. He says they have signed 22 new sponsors since the start of the year. Estanguet says the organizing committee has secured $1.1 billion in revenue from partners and adds that doesn’t include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.” Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract with the luxury group LVMH. The organizing committee has an operating budget of about $4.5 billion.