Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin says they’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his second-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s killing. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday denied without comment Chauvin’s petition for his case to be heard, maintaining his conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence. Chauvin’s attorney said Wednesday the most significant issue is whether holding the proceedings in Minneapolis in 2021 deprived Chauvin of a fair trial due to pretrial publicity and concerns for violence. Chauvin faces long odds at the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears only about 100 to 150 appeals out of thousands every year.

