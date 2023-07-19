Five European countries will extend ban on Ukraine’s grain but let it head to other places
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Five European Union countries will extend their ban on Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers’ interests. But agriculture ministers from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania said Wednesday that but food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Black Sea shipments. The ministers said Ukrainian grain previously led to a glut that drove down prices for their farmers, and they don’t want to see that happen again. They urged the EU, which is to debate the matter next week, to work out mechanisms that will get Ukrainian grain to parts of the world struggling with hunger without hurting the agricultural industry in transit countries.