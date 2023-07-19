German police search for a lion suspected to be on the loose on the edge of Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German police are searching with helicopters, drones and infrared cameras as well as a vet and hunters for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was sighted overnight on the southern edge of Berlin. Police were alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, around midnight by people reporting that they had seen what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar. The informants also provided a video. Based on that and a subsequent sighting of their own, they concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness. Helicopters and 30 police cars participated in the search.

