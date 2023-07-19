German woman voices remorse over enslaved Yazidi girl’s death at new court hearing

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman convicted on charges that she and her husband allowed the death by thirst of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave when they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq has expressed remorse at the start of a new sentencing hearing. A federal court in March ordered judges in Munich to reconsider the sentence of the 32-year-old. She risks a more severe sentence than the 10 years she was given at her original trial. The defendant was convicted in 2021 of, among other things, two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement, in one case resulting in death, being an accessory to attempted murder and membership in a terrorist organization abroad.

