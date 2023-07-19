New York considers ban on cash prize contests for hunting coyotes, squirrels, some other wildlife

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The contests have names such as Predator Slam, Squirrel Scramble and Final Fling for Fox. And they sometimes challenge hunters to bag the heaviest coyote or the heftiest bunch of squirrels to win a cash prize. But New York could ban contests that involve killing some wildlife species for cash prizes. Participants see them as valuable community fundraisers. Opponents call the contests senseless slaughters. The Humane Society of the United States says eight states already outlaw killing contests for some wildlife. In New York, a proposed ban passed the Democrat-controlled Legislature. Some Republicans have argued that the legislation represents an attack by urban interests on a rural practice. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviewing the legislation.

