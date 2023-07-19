2 suicide bombers attack Pakistan police and government compound, killing 4 and injuring 11

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan, killing at least four police officers and wounding 11 other people. The attack occurred Thursday in the Bara neighborhood bordering Afghanistan. Police chief Akhtar Hayat says part of the compound collapsed after the bombing. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which came hours after it fatally shot two police officers and wounded two others in an attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

