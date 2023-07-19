Skip to Content
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes. At least 12 people are wounded

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have opened fire on protesters calling for the government of President William Ruto to lower the cost of living. At least 12 protesters have been wounded, many of them shot by police. The opposition called for three days of countrywide protests starting Wednesday aimed at forcing the president to repeal a finance law imposing new taxes. President William Ruto had vowed that no protests would take place, but the constitution allows for peaceful demonstrations. Kenyan medical leaders and human rights watchdogs have warned against excessive use of force. Watchdogs say at least 10 people were shot dead by police in the previous protest last week.

