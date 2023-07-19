Spain’s election Sunday pits 2 leftist vs. 2 rightist parties. Here’s a look at the leaders
By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s elections Sunday will be a battle between two leftist and two rightist parties that are teaming up to form potential coalitions. Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s prime minister since 2018, is facing reelection with recent ballots and most polls against him. The Socialist party leader has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with an economic downturn made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But his dependency on fringe parties and his passing of liberal-minded laws may cost him his job. Alberto Núñez Feijóo has had a meteoric rise in popularity since he took charge of the right-wing Popular Party in 2022. Feijóo was initially portrayed as a moderate, but with a far-right party making inroads, he has moved notably to the right.