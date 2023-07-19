The female suspect in the fire at Wyoming abortion clinic is set to take a plea deal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge is set to consider a plea deal for an abortion opponent who investigators say burned the state’s first full-service abortion clinic in years. Twenty-two-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green will have a plea hearing Thursday in a Cheyenne federal court. Court documents show Green told investigators she set fire to the planned Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper in May 2022 because it was giving her anxiety and nightmares. The fire delayed the clinic’s opening by almost a year. Details of Green’s plea agreement aren’t yet public. She is charged with arson and faces up to 20 years in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.