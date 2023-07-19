Skip to Content
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law

Published 4:52 PM

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Women who sued Texas after saying they were denied abortions despite serious risks to their health are asking a court to step in. On Wednesday, they described in an Austin courthouse how they were unable to end their pregnancies despite risks to their health or carried babies they knew would not survive. The women are believed to be the first in the U.S. to sue over being denied an abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Their challenge does not seek to repeal the state’s ban. Instead, the lawsuit asks a judge to force more clarity on when exceptions are allowed under Texas’ law, one of the most restrictive abortion measures in the U.S. It is not clear how quickly the judge will rule.

Associated Press

