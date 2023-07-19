‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland official on a powerful state board says there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards. Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. Last week, Gov. Wes Moore, who is also on the board, and Orioles managing partner John Angelos released a joint statement saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus. However, the parties failed to reach a renewal by the end of last week’s All-Star break.

