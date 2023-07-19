Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of the man charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found along a Long Island beach roadway has filed for divorce. Asa Ellerup, wife of Rex Heuermann, filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday. Heuermann was charged last week with murdering the three women. Their bodies were among 10 sets of human remains found along Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. A prosecutor says he is a suspect in a fourth death. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody under suicide watch. An email seeking comment about the divorce filing was sent to his attorney.

