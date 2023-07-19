Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Security was heightened ahead of Thursday night’s opening Women’s World Cup game after a gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in Auckland, roughly 12 hours ahead of co-host New Zealand’s match against Norway. The Norway team’s hotel is located within a short distance of the shooting, which occurred in the tourist area of the city near the harbor ferry terminal. Norway captain Maren Mjelde says her teammates were awakened by a helicopter hovering outside the hotel but everyone remained calm and prepared as normal for their opening match. New Zealand had a 1-0 upset win over Norway in the night match.

