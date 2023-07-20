1 man is dead and 48 are injured after a suspected gas explosion in downtown Johannesburg
By The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and at least 48 people are injured, some of them seriously, after a suspected underground gas explosion ripped open roads and flipped vehicles in the heart of South Africa’s biggest city. Authorities say the man’s body was found under a vehicle by firefighters following the blast at evening rush hour on Wednesday in downtown Johannesburg. The exact cause of the blast remains unclear after the company supplying gas to that part of the city said it did not believe its underground pipelines were responsible, as authorities first thought.