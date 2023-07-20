10 children in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, an official says
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Associated Press
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A provincial governor in Rwanda says 10 students have drowned after their boat sank in a river. The governor of Southern province said the students drowned on Monday while the boat was trying to cross the Nyabarongo River. The students had just returned from school for the summer holidays. The bodies of the children, ages 11 to 15, were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three students and one man survived. A man who hired the boat has been detained for questioning.