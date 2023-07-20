5 killed in St Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island fights a surge in crime

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say five people have been fatally shot in the capital of St. Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island struggles with a rise in violent crime. Police said in a statement Thursday that the victims were killed late Wednesday in Kingstown in an outdoor area near a cruise ship terminal. No one has been arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a cluster of islands of around 100,000 people. It has reported 35 killings so far this year compared with a record 42 last year.

