Alabama GOP shows little willingness to follow court orders for 2nd Black congressional district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers face an imminent deadline to draw a new congressional district that would give Black voters a larger voice. But they showed little willingness to create a district with as many Black voters as courts have ordered. Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature on Friday were speeding toward an afternoon vote on a new plan that would increase the percentage of Black voters from about 31% to 40% in the state’s 2nd District. A conference committee proposed the map as a compromise between House and Senate plans that had percentages of 42% and 38%, respectively. The map does not create a second Black-majority district in a state that is 27% Black.

By JEFF AMY and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.