China doesn’t want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassador says

China’s ambassador to the United States says it does not want a trade war but will retaliate against any further U.S. restrictions on technology and trade. Ambassador Xie Feng criticized U.S. curbs on the sale of microchips and chipmaking equipment to China imposed last year by the Biden administration. Beijing has described the measure as part of an effort to “contain” China. Xie told a security forum in Colorado that “China does not shy away from competition, but the definition of competition by the U.S. side I think is not fair.” Earlier this month, China imposed export curbs on two key metals used in computer chips and solar cells, a measure widely seen as retaliation for the U.S. restrictions on microchips.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.