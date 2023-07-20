Federal judge blocks Arizona law banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports teams

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arizona from enforcing a law banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ school sports teams. The judge in Tucson on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction while a lawsuit plays out against the law passed last year. The judge says the law would cause “severe and irreparable mental, physical, and emotional harm” to the two children, ages 11 and 15, who are undergoing treatment for gender dysphoria. Arizona schools chief Tom Horne says the decision will be appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

