Skip to Content
AP National News

Nokia profits fall as clients particularly in North America shun investments

KTVZ
By
Published 3:29 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported a fall in second quarter profit as clients especially in North America postponed investments due to a slowdown in economic growth and rising financing costs. The Espoo, Finland-based company on Thursday reported net profit of 414 million euros ($464 million) for the April-June period, down 29% from 585 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was 415 million euros, down from 582 million euros the previous year. Nokia’s sales were down 3% at 5.7 billion euros.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content