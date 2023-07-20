Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near the town of Kearney. The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was on the plane. The sheriff’s office says the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.

