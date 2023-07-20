Stephen Curry touts his ‘Underrated’ mindset in new documentary on Davidson years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College. He decided to embrace that and make it his mantra: Underrated. On Friday, the story of Curry’s developmental years before NBA stardom will be told in the release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.