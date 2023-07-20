Skip to Content
UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

Published 7:00 PM

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the post-Cold War period is over and the world is moving toward a new multipolar era already marked by the highest level of geopolitical tensions and major power competition in decades. He warned the world’s diplomats Thursday that these divisions are undermining the cornerstone of the United Nations – having all countries work together to solve global challenges. The U.N. chief ticked off a host of challenges — deadly conflicts, nuclear war concerns, growing inequalities, widespread terrorism, the climate emergency, mounting distrust in public institutions, and human rights under attack.

Associated Press

