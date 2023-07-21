Skip to Content
AP National News

Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

KTVZ
By
Published 8:14 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content