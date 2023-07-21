Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.

