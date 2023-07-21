Authorities call off Berlin lioness alarm, saying they’ve found no evidence of a predator
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities have determined that there is “no acute danger” to people in an area on the edge of Berlin where a potentially dangerous animal was spotted. They said Friday they no longer believe that a lioness is at large after a search turned up no sign of such a predator and experts who analyzed a video concluded that it was likely a wild boar. Police were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, around midnight on Wednesday when people reported what appeared to be a big cat. The informants also provided a video. Based on that and a subsequent sighting of their own, police initially concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness.