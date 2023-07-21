Myanmar’s generals unveil giant Buddha statue as they seek to win hearts and minds during civil war

BANGKOK (AP) — The military-controlled government of strife-torn Myanmar has unveiled a new giant statue of a sitting Buddha that is scheduled to be consecrated on Aug. 1. It’s a powerful symbol of nationalism in a very devout nation. The 228-acre (92-hectare) site in the capital Naypyitaw includes other structures and a park. The military government’s head is the project’s patron and supervised its installation even as a civil war has raged. Thousands of people have been killed and vast destruction has been caused including to Buddhist monasteries, Christian churches and Islamic mosques. The generals who seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi are engaged in fierce attacks on pro-democracy resistance forces throughout the country.

