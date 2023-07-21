National Democrats file absentee ballot lawsuit in Wisconsin ahead of state Supreme Court flip

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Elias Law Group comes less than two weeks before the Wisconsin Supreme Court flips from a conservative to liberal majority. Election law challenges like this one are among many issues the new liberal-controlled court is expected to rule on in the coming months. The rules for voting in Wisconsin are of heightened interest given its place as one of a handful of battleground presidential states.

