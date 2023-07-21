Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by publicly disclosing personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive at his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. Prosecutors late Thursday asked a judge to order trial participants not to make statements that might taint a Manhattan federal court jury. The letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Bankman-Fried’s release of personal writings by Caroline Ellison, his onetime romantic partner, had the effect of harassing her and seemed designed to deter other potential trial witnesses from testifying.

