Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rescue and recovery dive team was deployed Saturday after a helicopter with a pilot and three state workers crashed in a large lake on Alaska’s North Slope,. No survivors have been located, and the National Transportation Safety Board’s top official in Alaska says they are officially listed as missing but presumed dead. An NTSB investigator was also deployed to the accident site, located about 50 miles below the Arctic Ocean coastal community of Utqiagvik, located about 720 miles northwest of Anchorage. The helicopter had been chartered by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, the department said. It was carrying three employees from the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey who had been conducting field work.

