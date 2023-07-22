Skip to Content
AP National News

Muscogee Nation renews lawsuit over Alabama casino they say desecrated a sacred site

KTVZ
By
Published 9:52 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has asked a federal appellate court in Atlanta to reinstate its case against the Poarch Creek Band of Indians and Auburn University for improperly removing graves from a sacred site in Alabama to build a casino. Al.com reports that the Oklahoma-based tribal nation alleges that the construction of the Wind Creek Casino and Resort in Wetumpka, Alabama, occurred at Hickory Ground, a sacred tribal site and capital when federal troops forced the Creeks out of Alabama nearly 200 years ago. A federal judge threw out the lawsuit in 2021, saying the Poarch Creek Band have qualified immunity and cannot be sued for developing their land.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content