Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports 16 jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, following the judge’s ruling that the Green Bay woman was able to help in her defense. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of 25-yer-old Shad Thyrion. She allegedly dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout a house and in a vehicle.

